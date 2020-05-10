Sir Ganga Ram Hospital will resume the OPD (Outpatient department) services from Monday, the hospital said in a statement

The services will begin in a graded manner with each doctor seeing a maximum of four patients in one hour in a six hour window starting from 10 AM and running till 4 AM, said Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The hospital has created proper facilities to minimize the spread of #COVID19 especially keeping in mind that nearly 70% positive patients are asymptomatic: Dr Rana added.

The OPD service in the hospital was closed following the announcement of a nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March to stop the transmission of Coronavirus pandemic. Since then the lockdown has been extended twice again and the current one is scheduled to come to an end on 17 May.

Delhi has been of the worst hit states by the pandemic with over 4,000 registered cases of Covid-19 so far which have accounted for more than 70 deaths.

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM had said that bulk of the patients in the state had been asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms, Addressing an online briefing, Kejriwal said those asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms need not to be admitted to hospitals and can be provided treatment at home.

"Our team makes inspection of their home to ascertain whether social isolation can be observed or not. Our teams are in regular touch with such people and if needed, family members of affected person can contact officials," he said.

