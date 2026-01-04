SIR in Bengal 'compromised': Mamata Banerjee writes to EC over 'irregularities, procedural violations'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) raising concerns over alleged irregularities, procedural violations and administrative shortcomings during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state, according to PTI.

Calling the SIR “arbitrary” and “unplanned", Banerjee urged the CEC to immediately address its shortcomings or suspend the process altogether. She also said the SIR has been compromised and undermines the fundamental structure of democracy as well as the spirit of the Constitution, according to her letter to the CEC.

Banerjee stated that the Election Commission must be held responsible for any unlawful actions carried out under its oversight during the SIR process in Bengal. She warned that if the exercise continues in its current form, it could lead to irreversible harm and large-scale disenfranchisement of voters.