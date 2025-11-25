SIR in Bengal: EC calls TMC for meeting, days after CM Mamata Banerjee writes to CEC

The Election Commission has called the Trinamool Congress for a meeting on Friday after the Mamata Banerjee- led party sought time with the poll panel amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union territories, including West Bengal.

In a letter to party chief Mamata Banerjee, the poll authority said on Monday that a Trinamool delegation comprising its authorised representative and four others can meet its top brass at 11 am on Friday.

The Election Commission (EC) pointed out that Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien had requested for an appointment for a delegation of party MPs.

"The Commission always welcomes regular interaction with political parties for constructive dialogue.

"Accordingly, the Commission has considered the party's request and decided to give an appointment to the delegation comprising of the authorised representative of the party along with four other members for a meeting at 11 am on November 28...," the poll panel said.

O'Brien wrote to the EC on Sunday seeking time.

The proposed interaction will be held against the backdrop of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee writing to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his “immediate intervention” into two recent issues.

She referred to the state CEO’s direction to district election officers not to engage contractual data-entry operators and Bangla Sahayata Kendra staff for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), voters' list cleanup exercise, or other poll-related work.