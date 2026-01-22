SIR in Bengal: EC seeks report from chief secretary on action against officials accused of 'adding voters illegally'

SIR in Bengal: The Election Commission (EC) has sought a report from the West Bengal chief secretary within 72 hours on action taken against four state government officials accused of illegally adding names to voter lists in two districts, a senior official of the poll body told news agency PTI.

The EC had earlier recommended that Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) Debottam Dutta Chowdhury and Biplab Sarkar, and Assistant EROs Tathagat Mondal and Sudipto Das be suspended and criminal proceedings initiated against them for the alleged irregularities.

The four officials allegedly included names of voters on the electoral rolls illegally in Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts.

"You are requested to refer to the Commission's letter dated 05.08.2025, wherein directions were given for suspension and initiation of suitable disciplinary proceedings against the concerned EROs/AEROs and for lodging of FIRs against the erring officials," the EC told the chief secretary in a letter, according to a PTI report.

The chief secretary has been asked to explain by 5 pm on January 24 why the directives were not implemented, an official of the commission said. The poll panel had initially directed the filing of FIRs against the officials. However, former chief secretary Manoj Pant reportedly did not act on the instructions.

"Even after our repeated orders, FIRs were not filed. We have now asked the district magistrates concerned to act," the EC official said.

Mamata Banerjee accuses EC The matter escalated after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressing a meeting in Jhargram, alleged that state government officials were being intimidated by the EC.

The state Home Department's special commissioner had written to the office of the chief electoral officer's seeking withdrawal of the FIR directive, saying it would "major punishment for minor mistakes".

The CEO reportedly forwarded the letter to Delhi, but the EC remained firm, emphasising, “No lapse in implementing electoral law will be overlooked.”

Before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the poll body had instructed the state government to suspend the officials, conduct departmental inquiries, and file FIRs for allegedly adding "ghost voters" to the rolls.

"Action must be taken to ensure the integrity of the electoral rolls," the poll body had said at the time.

In compliance with the Supreme Court's order dated January 19, 2026, the EC also wrote to the chief secretary and the director general of police of West Bengal, directing them to ensure strict maintenance of law and order during the SIR.

The EC further directed the DGP, Kolkata Police commissioner and district police heads to ensure that no law and order situation arises at SIR venues, warning that strict action will be taken in case of any non-compliance or disruption.