SIR in Bengal: Election Commission clarifies Permanent Resident certificate is valid

The Election Commission of India, on Friday, clarified that Permanent Resident Certificate can be used as one of the documents for determining voter eligibility under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, an official said on Saturday.

In a communication sent to the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Friday, 6 February – the Election Commission referred to earlier correspondence dated January 1 and January 12, 2026, and stated that the SIR guidelines issued on October 27, 2025, clearly list the Permanent Resident Certificate as an admissible document.

EC clarifies about Permanent Resident Certificates The Commission said that Domicile or Permanent Resident Certificates in West Bengal are issued in accordance with a state government letter dated November 2, 1999, and subsequent orders issued thereunder.

It clarified that Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), as competent statutory authorities under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, shall accept only those Permanent Resident Certificates that are issued by designated authorities.

These authorities include the District Magistrate, Additional District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Officer, and the Collector of Kolkata, provided the certificates are issued strictly in conformity with the guidelines notified by the state government.