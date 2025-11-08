SIR in Bengal: Enumeration form goes live on ECI website - Link, steps to fill it out here

SIR in Bengal: All voters, who are away from West Bengal, can now fill up the enumeration forms online. The online forms for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) have been made live following a brief delay earlier in the week due to technical glitches, as per multiple reports.

Online SIR forms: How to access it? To access the online enumeration forms, you will need to visit the voters' portal on the Election Commission of India's website. Click here for the direct link.

You can also access the forms via the ECINET mobile app, election officials had said earlier.

How to fill online SIR form? A step-by-step guide Upon visiting the website, click on the option ‘Fill Enumeration form’

Next you will be directed to another window, that will require the login details such as registered mobile number, or email ID, EPIC number of the voter.

After filling all the details, enter the captcha code given. An OTP will be generated, which you need to enter. Next, click submit.

Upon hitting the submit button, you will be directed to a list of states. Choose West Bengal from the drop-down list.

Once you select the state, another field will appear. Here you need to enter the EPIC number, as per your voter ID card.

Upon entering the state and EPIC number, all details including elector's name, serial number, others will be generated. Ensure that the details are correct.

Ensure that your name on the Aadhaar card exactly matches your name.

Fill all the remaining details and submit. What if details do not match? The name and phone number of the respective Booth Level Officer will also be provided under the section of the pre-filled information, when you are filling the form.

In case the pre-filled information, such as your name, does not match the details given in your Aadhaar card, you can contact the BLO directly for any queries or assistance.

Cannot access online SIR forms? Here's what to do If you cannot access your enumeration form online, you can wait for the BLO to come and fill the form offline. You can also contact your BLO, whose information is available on the ECI website. The website also has an option to book an appointment with your BLO.

Click on this tab from ECI website to book a call with BLO.

How to book call with BLO? You can book a call with the Booth Level Officer (BLO) by clicking on the tab provided on the ECI portal. You will need to enter your EPIC number and captcha code for the same.