SIR in Bengal: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen summoned by Election Commission? EC clarifies…

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday clarified that Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, who had been reportedly summoned over discrepancies in the spelling of his name in the voter list, is not required to appear for any hearing, PTI reported, citing an official.

The clarification followed reports that the EC had summoned Sen because of the spelling error in the voter list.

What did TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee claim? Earlier in the day, at a public rally in Rampurhat, Birbhum district, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee claimed that the EC had served Sen with a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing notice.

“On my way here, I was told that Professor Amartya Sen, the Nobel laureate who brought global recognition to our country, has been served with an SIR hearing notice. Many eminent people, like actor Dev and cricketer Md Shami, who was part of Team India's World Cup-winning squad, were also served notices.”

A family member of Sen, however, told PTI that they had not yet received any hearing notice from the Commission.

Here's what EC said "The confusion over the spelling is purely technical and has no bearing on the voter's eligibility. Our officials have been instructed to resolve such matters at the administrative level to prevent unnecessary controversy," the official told PTI.

The Commission emphasised that minor errors in voters' names do not affect the hearing process or a voter's rights, and authorities have been warned to avoid creating public disputes over such technicalities, according to the report.

Who is Amartya Sen? Amartya Sen is a renowned Indian economist and philosopher, celebrated for his work on welfare economics, social justice, and human development.

He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 1998 for his research on poverty, famine, and inequality, showing that famines often result from unequal access to food rather than shortages. Sen is best known for the capability approach, which emphasises what people can do and be, rather than just their income.

Sen's work has shaped global policy, including the UN's Human Development Index, making him one of the most influential economists of his time.

Amartya Sen’s notable books include Poverty and Famines, Development as Freedom, Inequality Reexamined, On Economic Inequality, The Idea of Justice, and Collective Choice and Social Welfare.

SIR Meanwhile, the poll body issued strict instructions to ensure that all notices related to alleged discrepancies or logical inconsistencies in the voter list are downloaded immediately and delivered to the voters concerned within the next four to five days, the official said, adding that no lapses will be tolerated in this task.

Following the directive, the office of the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) sent instructions to all District Electoral Officers, asking for daily reports on the number of logical discrepancy notices served constituency-wise.

Earlier, during the first phase of the ongoing SIR of voter lists, around 1.36 crore voters were found with data inconsistencies.

CM Mamta Banerjee urges BJP to halt ‘flawed’ SIR Earlier on Sunday, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee urged CEC Gyanesh Kumar to halt the “arbitrary and flawed” SIR in the state, warning that its continuation in the present form could trigger "mass disenfranchisement" and “strike at the foundations of democracy”.

She alleged that officials entrusted with the task had received no proper or uniform training, while the IT systems in use were “defective, unstable, and unreliable”.

On 16 December, the EC published the draft electoral roll after the first phase of the SIR, with the electorate dropping from 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore following the deletion of over 58 lakh names. The second phase, which began on 27 December, involves hearings of 1.67 crore electors under scrutiny, including 1.36 crore flagged for logical discrepancies and 31 lakh whose records lack mapping.

