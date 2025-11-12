SIR in Bengal: What to do if your name does not appear in the 2002 electoral roll? Can you still fill the forms?

SIR in Bengal: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process is in full swing. Those voters who are away from West Bengal, can fill the SIR forms online, which went live last week. The SIR process involves the matching of voters against the 2002, 2003 or 2004 voter lists, depending on the last SIR held in the respective state.

The last SIR exercise in West Bengal was held in 2002.

Did not find your name in the 2002 list? Here are all your queries answered – how to look for your name in SIR 2002 list, what to do if name is missing, more.

How to check your name in the West Bengal SIR 2002 list? To ascertain whether your name is on the West Bengal SIR 2002 list, you must look for it with your name's spelling or the name of your parents or grandparents in the electoral roll from the last intensive revision held. Here's a step-by-step guide:

Go to the official website: https://ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/

Close any pop-up window that appears, then click on “Electoral Roll of SIR 2002.”

Select the option Electoral Roll of SIR 2002

You’ll see a list of 21 districts from the 2002 roll — ranging from Coochbehar to Birbhum.

List of districts

Select your respective district.

Next, choose your Assembly Constituency from the list. Kolkata South for instance, has seven constituencies.

Select your constituency

Once you click on your constituency, you will see a list of polling stations.

Choose your polling station from the constituency list

Find and select the polling station linked to your old voter entry, then click “Final Roll.”

Enter the captcha code to proceed.

A PDF of the final electoral roll will open.

On the second page, under the heading “Nirvachak Talika (Electoral Roll 2002),” you’ll find the list of electors with details such as: serial number, house number, voter’s name, photo ID card number, other details. Did not find your name in the list? Here's what to do As per Election Commission of India's norms, the ongoing SIR exercise in West Bengal, only considers the online SIR roll of 2002. This means that all those voters – whose names are not on the list, will have to link their parents' or grandparents' name.

Parents' or grandparents' name also not in the list? In the event that a voter's parents' or grandparents' name is also missing from the list – voters are required to appear before the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) in the hearing in the upcoming days, and present one of the 12 documents specified by the commission.

Which documents can be used to prove eligibility? 1. Any identity cards, pension payment order issued to a regular employee/pensioner of any central government/State govt/PSU.

2. Any identity cards/certificates/documents issued by the Indian govt./ Banks/local authorities/PCU

3. Birth certificate issued by the competent authority

4. Passport

5. Matriculation/Educational certificate issued by recognised Boards/Universities

6. Permanent resident certificate issued by the State authority

7. Forest Rights Certificate 8. OBC/ST/SC or any caste certificate

9. National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists)

10. Family register prepared by State/Local authorities

11. Any land/house allotment certificate by government.

12. For Aadhaar, Commission’s directions issued vide letter No. 23/2025-ERS/Vol.II dated 9.09.2025 shall apply

Name missing in online list, but present in offline list? Although there is no official announcement, a report by TOI mentioned that several electors in Rajarhat, Gopalpur, among others have said that their names do not appear in the online SIR list for 2002, but are mentioned in the hard copy of the roll collected from the DM's office.