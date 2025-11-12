SIR in Bengal: What to do if your name does not appear in the 2002 electoral roll? Can you still fill the forms?

SIR in Bengal: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process is in full swing. Those voters who are away from West Bengal, can fill the SIR forms online, which went live last week. The SIR process involves the matching of voters against the 2002, 2003 or 2004 voter lists, depending on the last SIR held in the respective state.
The last SIR exercise in West Bengal was held in 2002.
Did not find your name in the 2002 list? Here are all your queries answered – how to look for your name in SIR 2002 list, what to do if name is missing, more.
To ascertain whether your name is on the West Bengal SIR 2002 list, you must look for it with your name's spelling or the name of your parents or grandparents in the electoral roll from the last intensive revision held. Here's a step-by-step guide:
As per Election Commission of India's norms, the ongoing SIR exercise in West Bengal, only considers the online SIR roll of 2002. This means that all those voters – whose names are not on the list, will have to link their parents' or grandparents' name.
In the event that a voter's parents' or grandparents' name is also missing from the list – voters are required to appear before the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) in the hearing in the upcoming days, and present one of the 12 documents specified by the commission.
1. Any identity cards, pension payment order issued to a regular employee/pensioner of any central government/State govt/PSU.
2. Any identity cards/certificates/documents issued by the Indian govt./ Banks/local authorities/PCU
3. Birth certificate issued by the competent authority
4. Passport
5. Matriculation/Educational certificate issued by recognised Boards/Universities
6. Permanent resident certificate issued by the State authority
7. Forest Rights Certificate 8. OBC/ST/SC or any caste certificate
9. National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists)
10. Family register prepared by State/Local authorities
11. Any land/house allotment certificate by government.
12. For Aadhaar, Commission’s directions issued vide letter No. 23/2025-ERS/Vol.II dated 9.09.2025 shall apply
Although there is no official announcement, a report by TOI mentioned that several electors in Rajarhat, Gopalpur, among others have said that their names do not appear in the online SIR list for 2002, but are mentioned in the hard copy of the roll collected from the DM's office.
Those electors, whose names do not feature on the online list, but feature in the hard copy of the roll, can fill the SIR enumeration forms referring to the details mentioned in the hard copy, an ECI official said, as per TOI.