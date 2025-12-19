SIR in Gujarat: Names of 73.73 lakh voters omitted. How to check if your name is missing from voter list

SIR in Gujarat: The names of around 74 lakh voters have been omitted from the draft electoral rolls of Gujarat after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, which has reduced the total count of electors to 4.34 crore, down from 5.08 crore earlier, PTI reported on Friday, citing an official.

The Election Commission (EC) of India published the draft electoral rolls on Friday. A total of 73.73 lakh voters have been removed from the electoral rolls following the exercise initiated by the EC to clean the rolls, the news portal quoted state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Hareet Shukla.

"Before the publication of the draft electoral rolls, a total of 5,08,43,436 voters were registered in the state. After the publication of these rolls, the number of voters is now 4,34,70,109," he said.

“During the SIR campaign, the names of a total of 73,73,327 voters have been removed from the draft electoral roll,” he added.

SIR in Gujarat: Who has been omitted? In the draft electoral rolls, the names of voters in the following categories were removed, including deceased voters (18,07,278), absent voters (9,69,662), those who have permanently migrated (40,25,553), voters registered in multiple locations (3,81,470), and others (1,89,364), the report said, citing the CEO's office.

The SIR exercise started in Gujarat on 4 November and concluded on 14 December. Following the release of draft rolls, objections and claims can be submitted to the authorities until 18 January, as previously announced by the EC.

SIR in Gujarat: What steps should you take if your name is not on the draft roll 2026? The voters who can't find their names on the draft electoral roll should follow the Election Commission's procedures for correcting any omissions.

Check out the steps —

Fill out and submit Form 6, along with Annexure-IV.

Submit the form to your Booth Level Officer (BLO)

Apply online via voters.eci.gov.in or