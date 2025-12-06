SIR in Kerala: Election Commission extends schedule by one week in view of local body polls

In view of the upcoming local body polls in the state, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday decided to extend the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule for Kerala by one week.

The local body polls will be held in the state on December 9 and 11 in two phases, and the votes will be counted on December 13.

This comes after Kerala submitted a request, as permitted by the Supreme Court, to extend the last dates for submission of the enumeration of the SIR and other subsequent procedures.

Advertisement

Kerala MLA moves court A plea was moved to the apex court by the Indian Union Muslim League's national general secretary and Kerala MLA P K Kunhalikutty, seeking extension of the SIR schedule in the state.

The December 2 order was issued by the commission after holding a meeting with the chief secretary and the chief electoral officer of Kerala during the day.

“The Commission, after carefully taking due note of the submission made by the Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala has decided to revise the SIR schedule for the state of Kerala by extending the relevant dates by one week,” the order said.

The revision comes days after the ECI had on November 30 extended the SIR schedule by one week across India.

Advertisement

Also Read | ED issues notices to Kerala CM, KIIFB officials over alleged FEMA violations

SIR in Kerala: Revised dates Under the revised schedule, the draft electoral roll will be published on December 23 as against the earlier date of December 16.

The final electoral roll will be published on 21 February 2026 as against the earlier date of 14 February 2026, the commission said.

The last date for digitisation of the enumeration forms has been extended to December 18.