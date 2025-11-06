SIR in West Bengal: Can you submit the enumeration form online? Link, process & other FAQs answered

SIR in West Bengal- The online forms for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) are likely to be made available from Thursday, November 6,after a brief delay earlier in the week due to technical glitches, as per multiple reports.

Online SIR forms: How to access it? Voters can fill out the enumeration forms online through the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) West Bengal’s official portal – https://ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in

A QR code has also been provided, upon scanning which, voters are directed to SIR 2026 for West Bengal, as well as the 2002 roll.

You can also access the forms via the ECINET mobile app, election officials had said earlier.

How to fill the online form? Voters will need their EPIC number to access the forms. For online forms, the first section of the form will already have some pre-printed information.

Upon downloading the form, voters are advised to verify the details against the current voter ID card.

Once verified, you are required to fill the remaining sections of the form, put an e-signature on it before submitting online, as per reports. What are the pre-printed details on the online SIR form? As per reports, the pre-printed details on the online SIR form consists of the following details:

BLO Information: The name and phone number of the Booth Level Officer (BLO) responsible for distributing the form will be printed in English at the top. Voters can contact the BLO directly for any queries or assistance.

Voter Details: This section will include your name (in Bengali), EPIC number, address, serial number, part number, assembly constituency, and state name — all pre-printed for verification. It will also feature a QR code and your photograph from the existing voter ID card. Are the SIR online forms live yet? According to a report by India Today, the online forms for SIR went live on Thursday morning.

Important dates to keep in mind for SIR House to house enumeration phase- 4 November to 4 December

Publication of Draft electoral roll - 9 December

Claims and Objections period - 9 December to 8 January

Final Electoral roll publication - 7 February

How to book BLO call? You can also book a call with the Booth Level Officer (BLO) by clicking on the tab provided on the ECI portal.

Click on this tab from the ECI website to book a call with BLO

You will need to enter your EPIC number and captcha code for the same.