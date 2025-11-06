SIR in West Bengal: Can you submit the enumeration form online? Link, process & other FAQs answered

SIR in West Bengal- The online forms for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) are likely to be made available from Thursday, November 6,after a brief delay earlier in the week due to technical glitches, as per multiple reports.
Voters can fill out the enumeration forms online through the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) West Bengal’s official portal – https://ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in
A QR code has also been provided, upon scanning which, voters are directed to SIR 2026 for West Bengal, as well as the 2002 roll.
You can also access the forms via the ECINET mobile app, election officials had said earlier.
As per reports, the pre-printed details on the online SIR form consists of the following details:
According to a report by India Today, the online forms for SIR went live on Thursday morning.
You can also book a call with the Booth Level Officer (BLO) by clicking on the tab provided on the ECI portal.
You will need to enter your EPIC number and captcha code for the same.
The online facility was supposed to be available from Tuesday, 4 November. However, when the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list began and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) started distributing forms door to door, voters noticed that the online option was still unavailable. The Election Commission later confirmed that the delay was caused by technical glitches, which have since been resolved.