SIR in West Bengal: EC notifies list of documents required for new voter ID applicants — Check here

SIR in West Bengal: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal and other states, the Election Commission (EC) for the first time has made it mandatory for new voter applicants to furnish Annexure IV, according to a report by The Times of India quoting sources.

The Annexure IV, as per the report, is a declaration similar to Annexure III. New voter applicants in West Bengal will also need to furnish other documents along with Annexure IV.

“The Commission has introduced Annexure IV for the new applicants to include their names in the electoral roll. The lower half of the form is exactly similar to Annexure III, where an applicant will have to write his/her parental linkage as mentioned in the last 2002 SIR rolls of Bengal,” a senior EC official was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

It is also mandatory for new voter applicants after February 7 to verify parental linkage as mentioned in the 2026 SIR roll.

“For the new voters who are turning 18 in Jan, they will have to write their parents'/grandparents' names as mentioned in the 2002 SIR roll with the name and number of the Assembly constituency, part number, and serial number,” another official told TOI.

“If parents'/grandparents' names are included in the electoral lists of any other state, the applicants will have to mention those details as per the latest final SIR roll of that state," the official added.

SIR in West Bengal: Documents needed for new applicants New applicants can apply for their voter ID only after December 9 due to the ongoing SIR in West Bengal. They must submit their application by January 8 to get the names included in the final SIR roll to be published on February 7.

New applicants will need to submit Annexure IV, the SIR form, along with Form 6.

The EC has also made it mandatory to submit any of these 11 documents apart from Aadhaar for SIR of electoral roll.

1. Identity card/ Pension Payment Order issued to regular employee/pensioner of Central/ State Govt./ PSU

2. Identity card/ Certificate/ Document issued in India by Govt./ local authorities/ Banks/ Post Office/ LIC/ PSUs before 01.07.1987

3. Birth Certificate issued by competent authority

4. Passport

5. Matriculation/ Educational certificate from recognised Boards/ universities

6. Permanent Residence certificate issued by competent State authority

7. Forest Right Certificate

8. OBC/ SC/ ST or any caste certificate issued by competent authority

9. National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists)

10. Family Register prepared by State/Local authorities

11. Land/ house allotment certificate by Government