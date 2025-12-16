SIR in West Bengal: Has EC released draft electoral rolls 2025? Here's how to check list on eci.gov.in

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated16 Dec 2025, 10:11 AM IST
Election Commission officials assist voters at a help desk camp for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls-2026 in Kolkata
Election Commission officials assist voters at a help desk camp for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls-2026 in Kolkata(PTI)

SIR in West Bengal: The Election Commission published on Tuesday the draft electoral rolls for West Bengal following the contentious month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The West Bengal SIR list also included a list of names proposed for exclusion, according to a report by PTI.

With this, the draft electoral roll following the Bengal SIR process is available both online and offline.

Ahead of the official publication of the West Bengal draft electoral rolls on Tuesday, booth-level officers (BLOs) across the state received access to the list.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

