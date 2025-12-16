SIR in West Bengal: Has EC released draft electoral rolls 2025? Here's how to check list on eci.gov.in

SIR in West Bengal: The Election Commission published on Tuesday the draft electoral rolls for West Bengal following the contentious month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The West Bengal SIR list also included a list of names proposed for exclusion, according to a report by PTI.

With this, the draft electoral roll following the Bengal SIR process is available both online and offline.

Ahead of the official publication of the West Bengal draft electoral rolls on Tuesday, booth-level officers (BLOs) across the state received access to the list.