SIR in West Bengal—EC takes stern action against 8 BLOs for violating rules over form distribution

The Election Commission (EC) has issued show-cause notices to eight Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in West Bengal for allegedly distributing enumeration forms for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) from tea stalls, local clubs, and other public places instead of visiting voters’ homes, according to PTI.
The EC has also released a new set of guidelines to ensure strict compliance with procedures during the SIR of electoral rolls in the state.
Officials at the state Chief Electoral Office, the Commission showcased displeasure over these lapses and instructed all District Election Officers (DEOs) and District Magistrates to ensure that BLOs personally visit each voter’s residence to deliver and collect forms as required by electoral regulations.