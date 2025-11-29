SIR in West Bengal: ECI appoints Special Roll Observer, issues 2nd letter to cops for safety of BLOs

The Election Commission of India (ECI) addressed a letter to the West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar, almost three days after tensions escalated outside the EC office in Kolkata. In a letter dated 28 November, it directed West Bengal's top law enforcement officials to ensure safety and security of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and other poll officials involved in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise across the state.

Urging concerned authorities to make robust security measures to prevent any intimidation of election personnel, the letter said, “The Commission is concerned about the safety and security of the Booth Level Officers and other field functionaries engaged in SIR work and therefore directs that all possible measures shall be taken by the police authorities to ensure safety and security of these officers and staff."

It further added, "It shall be ensured that there is no perceptible atmosphere of fear, threat and undue influence on these field functionaries and that no untoward incident occurs at any place.”

The call for enhanced security measures comes after 24 November security breach at the central Kolkata building where protesters opposed the SIR exercise.

SIR enumeration process in West Bengal will be completed on December 4.

Role and responsibility of Special Roll Observer Emphasising that BLOs must not be subjected to pressure, threats or interference from political party workers, the letter states, "In exercise of the powers conferred on it by Article 324 (6) of the Constitution of India, the Election Commission of India hereby appoints you as its Special Roll Observer in connection with work relating to Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in the State of West Bengal.

With reference to Article 324 (6) of the Constitution, the ECI appointed DGP as the “Special Roll Observer.” Detailing the responsibilities that come with this new post, ECI said Special Roll Observer must oversee that the SIR exercise is aligning with the Commission's directives and sought regular inputs for smooth continuity of the process.

It added, “As a Special Roll Observer, you will oversee that the process of Special Intensive Revision is strictly as per the directions of the Commission issued vide order dated 27th October, 2025, to ensure that no eligible person is left out from enrolment and that no ineligible elector is included.”

In view of security of officials, the ECI instructed that the CEO's office be relocated. To prevent any future disruptions, the Kolkata Police Commissioner has been asked to ensure full protection of the current premises and also of the new designated office.

Meanwhile, ECI directed all District Election Officers (DEOs) to expedite the process of setting up of new polling stations in slum areas, high-rise residential buildings and gated colonies.