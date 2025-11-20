SIR in West Bengal: Submitted enumeration form? Step-by-step guide to check if BLO has uploaded it on voters.eci.gov.in

The process for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have already started in West Bengal and people are submitting their SIR forms or Enumeration Form. If you have submitted the Enumeration Form online or through your Booth Level Officer (BLO), you must be wondering if it has been uploaded to the Election Commission (EC) portal.

If you have submitted your Enumeration Form to your BLO or online, you can now easily check if it has been uploaded to the EC portal. The ECI has notified about a easy online process that allows users to check the digitisation status of their Enumeration Form from home.

SIR in West Bengal: How to check if SIR Form has been uploaded Here are the steps provided by the Election Commission of India through which every voter can check if the BLO has uploaded their SIR form on the ECI website.

Step 1: Go to website Go to the official portal of the Election Commission at voters.eci.gov.in.

Step 2: Visit Enumeration page On the homepage, click on the ‘Fill Enumeration Form’ option. This will take you to the the login or signup page.

Step 3: Sign up If you are a new user, you need to sign up first. Enter your mobile number, email ID and verify Captcha to register yourself.

Step 4: Log in If you are an existing user, click the ‘Login’ option, enter your mobile number and captcha, then click on ‘Request OTP’. Enter the OTP for verification and log in to your account.

Step 5: Check your name After you are logged in, your name will appear at the top of the page. Check it and click ‘Fill Enumeration Form’ again.

Step 6: Enter EPIC number Type your EPIC (voter card) number in the box.

Step 7: Search for your information

Click on the ‘Search’ option, and your form status will be displayed soon.

Step 8: Read the status If the SIR form is uploaded, you will get the message that says, “Your form has already been submitted with mobile number XXXXX…” If you get this message, it means your BLO has uploaded the Enumeration form.

If the SIR form is not uploaded by your BLO, no such message will appear. The website may even ask you to fill up the form again in a fresh page. It must be noted that if the voter's mobile number is wrong or the status shows ‘submitted’ even if the enumeration form was not submitted to the BLO or online, it is advised to contact the BLO immediately.

You must also note that BLOs will continue to upload the SIR forms till December 4. If your status is still in progress, do not worry as BLOs are often swamped with work. Voters may share share the on-screen message with their BLO for assistance.

