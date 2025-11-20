SIR in West Bengal: Submitted enumeration form? Step-by-step guide to check if BLO has uploaded it on voters.eci.gov.in

The process for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have already started in West Bengal and people are submitting their SIR forms or Enumeration Form. If you have submitted the Enumeration Form online or through your Booth Level Officer (BLO), you must be wondering if it has been uploaded to the Election Commission (EC) portal.
If you have submitted your Enumeration Form to your BLO or online, you can now easily check if it has been uploaded to the EC portal. The ECI has notified about a easy online process that allows users to check the digitisation status of their Enumeration Form from home.
Here are the steps provided by the Election Commission of India through which every voter can check if the BLO has uploaded their SIR form on the ECI website.
Go to the official portal of the Election Commission at voters.eci.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the ‘Fill Enumeration Form’ option. This will take you to the the login or signup page.
If you are a new user, you need to sign up first. Enter your mobile number, email ID and verify Captcha to register yourself.
If you are an existing user, click the ‘Login’ option, enter your mobile number and captcha, then click on ‘Request OTP’. Enter the OTP for verification and log in to your account.
After you are logged in, your name will appear at the top of the page. Check it and click ‘Fill Enumeration Form’ again.
Type your EPIC (voter card) number in the box.
Step 7: Search for your information
Click on the ‘Search’ option, and your form status will be displayed soon.
It must be noted that if the voter's mobile number is wrong or the status shows ‘submitted’ even if the enumeration form was not submitted to the BLO or online, it is advised to contact the BLO immediately.
You must also note that BLOs will continue to upload the SIR forms till December 4. If your status is still in progress, do not worry as BLOs are often swamped with work. Voters may share share the on-screen message with their BLO for assistance.