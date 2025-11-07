SIR in West Bengal: What is an enumeration form? How to fill it up? When will BLO collect my form? All FAQs answered

SIR in West Bengal 2025: If you are a voter and plan to vote in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, you must remember that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025 of the electoral roll has already started in the state.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) kicked off the SIR 2025 process in West Bengal earlier this month. As part of the SIR in West Bengal, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are going door-to-door to distribute voter enumeration forms, which the EC can use to verify a voter's details.

Over two crore enumeration forms have been distributed by booth-level officers in West Bengal since the beginning of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on 4 November, an official said on Thursday.

Here is everything you need to know about voter enumeration forms, how to fill them out, and why they are important for West Bengal SIR 2025.

What is an enumeration form? An “enumeration form” is a document that is used to create an official list of people, items, or data. In the West Bengal SIR 2025, an enumeration form will be used to make the list of eligible voters who can cast their ballots in the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026. Around 7.66 crore enumeration forms have been prepared, and each voter will receive two copies: one to retain with a stamped acknowledgement and one for the Election Commission's records.

How do I get an enumeration form for myself in West Bengal SIR? Amid the ongoing West Bengal SIR, BLOs, accompanied in most cases by booth-level agents (BLA) of political parties, will visit your home to distribute and collect the enumeration form. You can also get your own enumeration form online on the official website of the ECI.

What is the purpose of an enumeration form? The enumeration form will ensure that you are an eligible voter, and will be used to create the official voter list as part of the West Bengal SIR 2025. If your voter details match, you will be able to vote in the upcoming elections.

What will the BLO do? The BLO will visit your home to update your voter information. You can expect a BLO to visit you between 4 November and 4 December 2025 and provide you with prefilled voter enumeration forms in two copies. They will also guide you through the process of filling out the form. The BLOs will also be responsible for collecting the enumeration form and providing you with an acknowledgement receipt.

Can I get an enumeration form online? Yes. You can access your enumeration form online at the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal’s official portal – https://ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in. You can also access the forms via the ECINET mobile app.

I cannot access the enumeration form online. What do I do now? If you cannot access your enumeration form online, you can wait for the BLO to come and fill the form offline. You can also contact your BLO, whose information is available on the ECI website. The website also has an option to book an appointment with your BLO.

How to fill the enumeration form for West Bengal SIR 2025? There will be some pre-filled details on the enumeration form, including your Name, EPIC number, address, Assembly and Lok Sabha constituency name and number, part number, serial number, state name, a unique QR code and existing voter photo. You will need to verify these details and fill in your date of birth, mobile number, parents'/spouse's name, and attach a photograph.

What documents should you keep ready for West Bengal SIR? To fill the enumeration form, you will need the latest passport-size photographs and your EPIC number. Aadhaar card and the 2002 electoral roll reference (if your or your parents’ or grandparents’ names appear on it) are also required.

What is an EPIC number? An EPIC number is a 10-digit unique identification number assigned by the Election Commission of India to each registered voter. It serves as proof of a voter's registration.