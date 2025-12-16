SIR in West Bengal: 58 Lakh names deleted. What to do if your name is missing from voter list on ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in

SIR in West Bengal: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday 916 December) published the draft electoral rolls for West Bengal as part of its ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, revealing that more than 5.8 million voter names have been removed from the provisional list. The draft electoral roll can be checked by logging into the website- electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

The deletions, attributed to reasons such as death, long-term absence, relocation and duplication, mark a significant development ahead of the next phase of the revision process, which will involve claims, objections and hearings through early 2026.

SIR in West Bengal: Where can voters check the West Bengal draft electoral roll? The draft electoral rolls have been made available across multiple official platforms to ensure public access. Voters can check their details on:

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal website:

ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/Electors The Election Commission’s voter portal:

voters.eci.gov.in

The ECINET mobile application In addition, the Election Commission has separately published the list of voters whose names appeared in the 2025 electoral roll but have been deleted from the 2026 draft roll, along with the reasons for deletion.

This list is available at:

ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/asd_sir SIR in West Bengal: Why were 5.8 million names deleted? According to the Election Commission, over 5.8 million voter entries were dropped during the SIR process after enumeration feedback identified individuals who were:

Deceased

Permanently absent

Shifted to another location

Listed multiple times (duplicate entries) Voters are advised to verify their status carefully, as the draft roll is not final and corrections can still be made.

SIR in West Bengal: What is the SIR process in West Bengal? The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in West Bengal began on November 4, following the schedule announced by the Election Commission on October 27.

With the publication of the draft electoral rolls on December 16, the enumeration phase has concluded. The next stage — often considered the most contentious — will involve claims, objections and hearings, a process expected to continue until February 2026.

SIR in West Bengal: What should you do if your name is missing from the draft roll 2026? Voters who do not find their names in the draft electoral roll need not panic. The Election Commission has outlined clear steps to rectify omissions.

If your name is missing, you must:

Fill and submit Form 6, along with Annexure-IV

Submit the form to your Booth Level Officer (BLO) or

Apply online via voters.eci.gov.in or

Use the E-NET / ECINET App SIR in West Bengal: How were enumeration forms handled? During the SIR process, enumeration forms were printed for all registered voters and delivered door-to-door by Booth Level Officers.

The Election Commission clarified that voters who returned signed forms, even if they were partially filled, have been retained in the draft roll, although their details will be subject to further verification during the claims and objections phase.

In coordination with Booth Level Agents (BLAs), BLOs have also compiled lists of voters whose enumeration forms were not received.