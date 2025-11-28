‘Sir please’: Kiran Bedi’s SOS to PM Modi over Delhi’s worsening AQI; ex-IPS officer says ‘waiting for a double engine'

Former IPS officer and former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has issued a renewed public appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Delhi’s air quality continues to plunge into hazardous territory. With pollution levels remaining in the “very poor” to “severe” categories for over two weeks, Bedi has turned her social-media feed into a steady stream of alerts, urging urgent central intervention and coordinated action among neighbouring states.

What did Kiran Bedi urge PM Modi to do? In a detailed post on X, Bedi made an emotional plea to the Prime Minister, recalling his leadership style during her administrative tenure in Puducherry:

“Sir please 🙏forgive me for pleading again.

But I have seen your very effective Zoom sessions during my time in Puducherry.

How you got every body to deliver and perform time bound in several national challenges. .

How everyone was inspired to meet the deadlines and the goals.”

She suggested that Modi conduct periodic, structured virtual meetings with the Chief Ministers and Chief Secretaries of Delhi’s neighbouring states to monitor progress on pollution control:

“Sir your zoom meet with these five neighbouring CMs periodically, along with Chief Secretaries, with fixed schedule even just once a month, to report progress, will stop the situation to worsen.

It will give us hope because we will know it’s under your oversight. People can heave a sense of relief.”

Kiran Bedi also urged the Prime Minister to use his Mann ki Baat platform to appeal for behavioural change across communities:

“You may consider an appeal even thru your munkibaat on people to understand their roles in pollution control. For all sections, all age groups.”

She ended her appeal with a pointed remark about administrative expectations:

“Prime Minister Office, Delhi was waiting for a ‘double engine’ in this respect too, to undo the damage done last 10 years.”

Why is Kiran Bedi repeatedly posting about Delhi’s air? Kiran Bedi’s has been running commentary on Delhi’s deteriorating air quality, with repeated “feedback posts” flagging public health concerns and administrative lapses.

In one of her latest post, she reshared a Down To Earth cartoon depicting two hospital patients — one injured for demanding clean air — captioning it: “Another feed” alongside the hashtag #pollution.

Delhi has been battling toxic air for over 15 days, with visibility dipping and PM2.5 levels crossing emergency thresholds. The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts that the situation will stay in the “very poor” bracket through the coming week.

Delhi AQI: What are health experts warning? Doctors across the capital have urged residents — especially vulnerable groups such as smokers, asthma patients, children, and people with cardiac or chronic respiratory conditions — to undergo preventive diagnostic screenings as pollution-linked illnesses rise.

Experts warn that prolonged exposure to toxic air is triggering airway inflammation, reducing lung function, aggravating pre-existing diseases and increasing hospital admissions. Preventive checks, they note, are “increasingly essential” to detect early deterioration.

What does Kiran Bedi mean by ‘waiting for a double engine’? Kiran Bedi's remark refers to the BJP’s campaign promise during the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, which projected a “double-engine government” — the same party ruling both the Centre and Delhi — as the solution to persistent governance challenges, including pollution.

The election took place on 5 February 2025, with results declared on 8 February. The BJP registered a decisive victory, winning 48 of 70 seats and returning to power in the capital after 27 years.

Rekha Gupta, the MLA from Shalimar Bagh, took oath as Chief Minister on 20 February 2025, signalling a significant shift in Delhi’s political landscape.