SIR Voter List 2025 Out: EC publishes draft rolls for Kerala, MP — Step-by-step guide to check your name

SIR Voter List 2025: The Election Commission of India has release draft voter rolls for Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, 23 December, after Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise

Enumeration was previously scheduled to end on 11 December with draft rolls being published on 16 December. The new data is out days after the draft rolls were released for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and other states where names of about 1.5 lakh voters were deleted.

22.47 Lakh Names Deleted in Kerala In Kerala, as per the draft roll details, the Election Commission collected enumeration forms from 2,54,42,352 voters.

"As on 18 December, 2025, out of 2,76,50,855 voters, 2,54,42,352 have submitted their enumeration forms," the poll panel said.

Names of as many as 22.47 lakh voters have been deleted from the voter list, as per poll panel data. These include 6.49 lakh names who were found deceased, 1.36 lakh names who were found enrolled at multiple places and 14.6 lakh names of voters who have either shifted or were absent during the exercise.

42.68 lakh names removed in MP In Madhya Pradesh, the poll officials collected enumeration forms from about 5-31 crore voters.

As per the details mentioned in draft roll, names of about 42.68 lakh voters have been deleted. These include 31.5 lakh shifted/absent names, 2.77 lakh names enrolled at multiple places and 8.46 lakh deceased names.

In Chhattisgarh, names of as many as 27.3 lakh voters have been removed in SIR. These include 6.42 names of deceased voters, 19.13 lakh names of voters who were either absent of shifted from their original address and 1.79 lakh names enrolled at multiple places.

The Special Intensive Revision or SIR, is a voter list verification exercise that the ECI undertakes believing that the annual ‘Summary Revision’ is not enough to clean the rolls. The exhaustive exercise involves house-to-house enumeration, pre-filled forms, online submissions, and fresh verification of old voter data.

Overall, names of more than 92 lakh voters have been deleted from the three states — Kerala, MP and Chhattisgarh – as per the numbers released by the poll panel on 23 December.

The poll panel also released the details of Andaman and Nicobar islands on Tuesday. Names of as many as many as 64,000 voters have been removed from the rolls of the island. Of these 51,906 names were of those found absent or shifted form the addresses. Another 2,917 names removed were of those enrolled at multiple places were about 9,191 votes were found of deceased people.

Where can you see the electoral draft rolls? As per the norm, the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) and District Election Officers (DEOs) will provide printed copies of the voter lists to all recognised political parties. The draft rolls will also be made available online on the CEO and DEO websites.

Separate lists showing voters who are absent, have moved, are deceased, or are duplicates will be uploaded on the same websites.

Step-by-step guide to check your name in draft SIR voter list Step 1: Visit the ECI Website https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll? and select your state

Step 2: Select the district and assembly constituency

The page will displays a table listing all the districts of your state. Press on the name of your district to proceed.

Next, a list of Assembly seats of the district will appear. And when you click on the relevant constituency, it opens a Google Drive folder containing booth-level voter data in PDF format.

Voters can also search for your name on https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/ using your EPIC Number.

Step 3: Booth-level PDFs: This folder contains multiple PDFs, labelled by taluka names, village names, or polling booth and part numbers. Voters can access the PDF corresponding to their polling booth.

Booth numbers were mentioned on the forms issued to voters during the SIR exercise.