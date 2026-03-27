'Sir, yeh memes band nahi hone chahiye': Raghav Chadha joins meme fest on his Parliament speeches

AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Friday said he was enjoying the wave of memes circulating about his recent interventions in the Rajya Sabha, many of which focus on everyday, consumer-related concerns. Sharing a post on X, he wrote, “Loving the memes, you guys are really creative.. keep them coming,” along with a meme of his own.

The image showed him speaking in the Upper House, accompanied by a humorous caption: “Sir, yeh memes band nahi hone chahiye…”, suggesting — in jest — that he was urging the Rajya Sabha chairperson to ensure the memes continue.

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Internet floods replies with jokes Social media users responded with a flood of jokes, imagining the kinds of issues he might raise. One meme depicted him questioning the pricing of coconut water: “Sir jab paise nariyal pani ke hain to hum pure nariyal ke paise kyun dein.” Another jokingly had him demanding “four Sundays every week”. Yet another showed him saying: “Speaker sir, ab Golmal, Heri Pheri, Dhamaal jesi movies nahi ban rahi,” calling for a return of slapstick comedies in Indian cinema.

Some users, however, used the moment to criticise his perceived absence from party matters, particularly during AAP’s recent celebrations after a court discharged its chief Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders in the Delhi liquor policy case. One user commented, “If you really like it we will flood you with memes, but don't think we will forgive you for… ditching your guru.”

At the same time, several others praised Chadha for taking the jokes in good spirit and not resorting to legal action against meme creators.

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The 37-year-old Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab has been actively raising a range of everyday issues during the ongoing Budget Session. His interventions have largely centred on concerns affecting ordinary consumers, from mobile recharge policies to the contents of packaged food and beverages.

Earlier this week, he highlighted worsening traffic congestion, remarking that “traffic has turned our metro cities into giant parking lots with people trapped inside them”.

On March 11, Chadha criticised telecom operators over prepaid recharge rules. He questioned why incoming calls and SMS services are blocked once a recharge expires. "If a recharge expires, stopping outgoing calls may be understandable. But why are incoming calls stopped as well? Once validity ends, people cannot be reached, and even essential messages like bank OTPs may not come through," he said, noting that prepaid users account for nearly 90% of India’s 125 crore mobile subscribers.

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He revisited telecom practices on March 23, objecting to the expiry of unused daily data. "You are billed for 2GB. You use 1.5GB. The remaining 0.5GB disappears as the day ends. No refund. No rollover. Just gone. This is not an accident. This is policy," he said, urging companies to introduce data rollover and allow users to share unused data with family and friends.

The following day, March 24, Chadha turned his attention to packaged food products. He pointed out that many items feature images of fresh fruit on their packaging, while disclaimers such as “pictures for marketing purposes only” are printed in small text on the back.

Also Read | Raghav Chadha pushes for blockchain-based land registry

"You think you're drinking fruit juice? Think again," he said, describing such products as "sugar syrups" disguised as healthy drinks. "What steps the government is taking to ensure a ban on misleading imagery so that companies do not mislead visually while complying technically?" he asked.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.