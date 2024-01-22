Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took an indirect jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha day after the Than Management Committee told him to enter Batadrava Than after 3 pm in Assam. The remarks came during the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the northeast state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to media persons, Rahul Gandhi said, “Aaj sirf ek vyakti mandir mein ja sakta hain (Only one person can go to the temple today). We don't want to create any problems, simply pray at the temple."

Than Management Committee on Sunday allowed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to enter Batadrava Than in Assam on January 22, after Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Pranpratistha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“January 22 is the Pranpratishtha of Ram Temple and many devotees will come to the Than. Apart from this, many programs have been organized outside the Than premises where thousands of devotees will gather. For that reason, Rahul Gandhi's visit program will be after 3 pm and it has been decided in the meeting," the committee said.

Reacting to the announcement, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the decision had been taken after receiving pressure from the state government

“...Rahul Gandhi wanted to go there (Batadrava Than)...We had been trying since 11th January, two of our MLAs met the Management for the same. We said that we would come there at 7 am on 22nd January," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We were told that we would be welcome. But yesterday, we were suddenly told that we can't come there until 3 pm....This is the pressure from State Government...We will try to go there but going there after 3 pm is very difficult as we would have cover to additional distance…," he added.

However, the authorities allowed local MPs and MLAs to visit the Sankardev Satra temple in Assam's Nagaon without Rahul Gandhi who sat on dharna along with other Congress leaders in Nagaon after the former party chief was stopped from visiting the local temple.

The Congress MP also slammed authorities for stopping him from visiting the temple in Assam's Nagaon, and asked if PM Modi will now decide who will visit a temple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!