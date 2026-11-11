Sirsa records highest air quality index of 403, Delhi logs 299

Sirsa in Haryana recorded the highest air pollution level among northern cities early Wednesday, placing it in the severe category, while Delhi was in the poor category, according to the official mobile application developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in India.

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Sirsa recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 403 at 7.05 am, while Delhi’s air quality index stood at 299, per the app, SAMEER.

Hisar (Haryana) ranked second with an AQI of 377, followed by Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh and Panchgaon in Haryana at 342 and 340, respectively. Bhiwani in Haryana recorded an AQI of 335, while Ballabhgarh registered a reading of 323.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were the AQI levels in Sirsa and Delhi on Wednesday morning? ⌵ Sirsa recorded an AQI of 403 at 7:05 am, placing it in the severe category. Delhi recorded 299, which falls in the poor category. 2 Why was Sirsa’s AQI severe while Delhi’s was poor? ⌵ CPCB classifies AQI readings of 401–500 as severe and readings of 201–300 as poor. Sirsa’s reading was 403, while Delhi’s was 299. 3 What health effects are associated with AQI readings of 403 and 299? ⌵ At severe levels, even healthy people may experience respiratory effects, and people with existing health conditions may face more serious impacts. Poor air quality may cause breathing discomfort with prolonged exposure, particularly for people with respiratory conditions. 4 What AQI ranges does the CPCB use for its air-quality categories? ⌵ CPCB classifies AQI 0–50 as good, 51–100 as satisfactory, 101–200 as moderate, 201–300 as poor, 301–400 as very poor, and 401–500 as severe. 5 What restrictions apply under GRAP Stage 3 in Delhi-NCR? ⌵ Stage 3 bans certain older BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel or below-emission-standard four-wheelers in Delhi and specified NCR districts, and dust-generating construction and demolition activities across the NCR. Restrictions also apply to specified diesel goods vehicles.

Anpara in Uttar Pradesh recorded an AQI of 318. Karnal recorded an AQI of 313, while Baraut and Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh registered 311.

According to the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 falls under the 'good' category, A reading between 51 and 100 is classified as 'satisfactory', while an AQI of 101-200 falls under the 'moderate' category. An AQI between 201 and 300 is categorised as 'poor', which may cause breathing discomfort to people with prolonged exposure, particularly those with respiratory conditions.

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'Very poor' means an AQI reading between 301 and 400 and is associated with respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, even among healthy people. The highest category, 'severe', applies to AQI levels between 401 and 500. At these pollution levels, even healthy people may experience respiratory effects, while those with existing health conditions may face more serious impacts.

The concentration of highly polluted cities across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi highlights the growing air quality challenge in northern India. The rise in pollution levels has renewed concerns over the region’s air quality and the need for stricter enforcement of pollution-control measures.

Local hotspots In Delhi, areas with high pollution levels include Chhhawla (396), Chandni Chowk (379), Delhi Technical University (375), IIT Delhi(375), North Campus, DU (374), ITO( 367), Burari Crossing (362), Pusa (359), NIH Narela (352), NSUT Jaffarpur (351), NSIT, and Dwarka (350).

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Stage 3 of the graded response action plan (GRAP) is currently active across Delhi-NCR, alongside special vehicle and dust-control rules that were enforced from 1 November 2026. GRAP is a set of emergency measures designed to prevent further deterioration in air quality once pollution levels cross specified thresholds.

Under GRAP stage 3, there is a ban on the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel or below emission standard LMVs (four-wheelers) in Delhi and also in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar. There is also a ban on dust-generating construction and demolition activities in the entire NCR.

Delhi-registered commercial diesel vehicles BS-IV and below medium goods vehicles are barred from plying, alongside a complete entry ban into the capital for similar medium and light goods vehicles registered outside Delhi.

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Experts said there is a need for strict implementation of pollution control measures.

Also Read | Centre considers ₹1,150 crore scheme to curb industrial pollution in NCR

About the Author Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.