Sisodia asks Centre to be 'sensitive' to avoid 'jungle raj' over oxygen supply

Amid fear of oxygen shortage for coronavirus patients, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said the Centre should be "sensitive and active" in handling the situation so that there is no clamour among states over its supply.

"Getting SOS calls on shortage of oxygen from all hospitals. People involved in supplying oxygen are being stopped at different states. To ensure that there no 'jungle raj' among states over supply of oxygen, the Central government should be very sensitive and active to handle the situation," he tweeted in hindi.

Hospitals in Delhi have been grappling with depleting supply of medical oxygen amid spiralling Covid-19 cases.

On Monday, the city recorded 240 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest since the pandemic began over a year ago, and 23,686 cases with a positivity rate of 26.12 per cent. The city has reported 823 deaths due to the deadly virus in a matter of five days.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to provide medical oxygen to Delhi, saying some hospitals are going to run out of it in a few hours.

He had on Sunday termed the shortage of oxygen for coronavirus patients an "emergency".

The Delhi government had on Monday set up a 24-member committee to ensure "rational" use of oxygen for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

