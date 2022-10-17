Sisodia plays patriotic bugle ahead of CBI meet, ‘it's 2nd war for independence’1 min read . 10:25 AM IST
- Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has linked his summon by the Central Investigation Agency to the upcoming Gujarat elections
Ahead of his questioning by the CBI in the excise policy matter, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is indulging in a massive show of strength as he took to streets with patriotic songs playing in the background.
Ahead of his questioning by the CBI in the excise policy matter, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is indulging in a massive show of strength as he took to streets with patriotic songs playing in the background.
He has claimed that the case against him was "fake" and linked the development with campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat. "Their (BJP) aim is to send me to jail to stop me from going to Gujarat. Nothing was found against me in the raids," he said.
He has claimed that the case against him was "fake" and linked the development with campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat. "Their (BJP) aim is to send me to jail to stop me from going to Gujarat. Nothing was found against me in the raids," he said.
While sharing a live feed of his rally to CBI headquarters where he has been called by questioning Manish Sisodia tweeted, “We will not bow to dictatorship and this is second war for independence."
While sharing a live feed of his rally to CBI headquarters where he has been called by questioning Manish Sisodia tweeted, “We will not bow to dictatorship and this is second war for independence."
Linking his imminent arrest to the upcoming Gujarat elections Sisodia claimed, “There is a fake case being planted to arrest me so that I won't be able to attend Gujarat elections. These people are losing Gujarat. But Gujarat poll campaign won't stop in my absence. Every Gujarati has stood up. Every child is campaigning for good schools, hospitals, jobs and electricity. Gujarat's upcoming election is going to be a revolution."
Linking his imminent arrest to the upcoming Gujarat elections Sisodia claimed, “There is a fake case being planted to arrest me so that I won't be able to attend Gujarat elections. These people are losing Gujarat. But Gujarat poll campaign won't stop in my absence. Every Gujarati has stood up. Every child is campaigning for good schools, hospitals, jobs and electricity. Gujarat's upcoming election is going to be a revolution."
At his Mathura Road residence, Sisodia sought blessings of his mother as he prepared to leave for the CBI office. Several AAP leaders, including party MP Sanjay Singh and MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, were present at his home.
At his Mathura Road residence, Sisodia sought blessings of his mother as he prepared to leave for the CBI office. Several AAP leaders, including party MP Sanjay Singh and MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, were present at his home.
Meanwhile BJP's IT cell head, Amit Malviya compared his theatrics to those by Sanjay Raut, “There are eerie similarities between Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Raut, both stepped out for the cameras, got greeted by their wife and mother, drove through a handful of supporters in an open roof car…The outcome may well be the same. Raut has been in jail now, forever."
Meanwhile BJP's IT cell head, Amit Malviya compared his theatrics to those by Sanjay Raut, “There are eerie similarities between Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Raut, both stepped out for the cameras, got greeted by their wife and mother, drove through a handful of supporters in an open roof car…The outcome may well be the same. Raut has been in jail now, forever."
While extending support to his deputy, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal said Sisodia was going to be arrested in a bid to stop him from campaigning in Gujarat.
While extending support to his deputy, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal said Sisodia was going to be arrested in a bid to stop him from campaigning in Gujarat.
Kejriwal also termed the case against his deputy as "fake".
Kejriwal also termed the case against his deputy as "fake".
"Nothing was found in the raid at the residence of Manish and his bank locker. The case against him is totally fake. He had to go to Gujarat for campaigning that's why he is being arrested but the campaigning will not stop. Every person in Gujarat is campaigning for the AAP in Gujarat," Kejriwal tweeted.
"Nothing was found in the raid at the residence of Manish and his bank locker. The case against him is totally fake. He had to go to Gujarat for campaigning that's why he is being arrested but the campaigning will not stop. Every person in Gujarat is campaigning for the AAP in Gujarat," Kejriwal tweeted.
(With PTI input)
(With PTI input)