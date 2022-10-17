Sisodia plays patriotic bugle ahead of CBI meet, ‘it's 2nd war for independence’

Meanwhile BJP's IT cell head, Amit Malviya compared his theatrics to those by Sanjay Raut, “There are eerie similarities between Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Raut, both stepped out for the cameras, got greeted by their wife and mother, drove through a handful of supporters in an open roof car…The outcome may well be the same. Raut has been in jail now, forever."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}