The national capital's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on Thursday that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence had been "attacked by the goons of BJP" who, the party alleged, had acted with the support of the city police meant.

After AAP's claim, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the ruling party at Centre and asked "why BJP is getting so desperate by the day in Delhi".

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal alleged that it was "systematic, organised and violent attack" on Sisodia's home.

"I strongly condemn the systematic, organised and violent attack on Dy CM Manish Sisodia's home. The goons entered his house in police presence when he was away. Why is BJP getting so desperate by the day in Delhi?" the Delhi CM asked.

Why is BJP getting so desperate by the day in Delhi? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 10, 2020

Delhi police arrest 6 people

The police personnel said that a case has been registered into the matter and six people have been arrested, reports news agency ANI.

Addressing a press conference, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "When the Deputy Chief Minister was not present at his house, BJP workers, who can be called 'BJP's goons', attacked his house a while back, when only women were present."

Videos posted on social media by Sisodia and AAP leaders Atishi and Raghav Chadha showed dozens of protesters entering the gate of Sisodia's residence.

आज बीजेपी के गुंडे मेरी ग़ैरमौजूदगी में मेरे घर के दरवाज़े तोड़कर अंदर घुस गए और मेरे बीवी बच्चों पर हमला करने की कोशिश की. @AmitShah जी आज आप दिल्ली में राजनीति में हार गए तो अब इस तरह से हमें निपटाएँगे? pic.twitter.com/aDwjz6DR3B — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 10, 2020

The visuals showed men marching up to the Deputy Chief Minister's residence and forcing their way past a handful of policemen. As the men make their way inside the compound, some policemen follow them in and try to stop them from proceeding any further.

Targetting the central government over the incident, AAP MP Atishi said it is "black day in Delhi's political history".

However, the Delhi BJP refuted the allegations, saying their protest was peaceful.

Delhi BJP vice president Ashok Goel Devraha reacted to the charges and said that the AAP leaders were trying to divert attention from the "conspiracy" to kill BJP mayors and other corporation leaders.

