Sisodia visits Ghazipur border to check arrangements made by Delhi govt for farm

Sisodia visits Ghazipur border to check arrangements made by Delhi govt for farm1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 12:27 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said the farmers' protest has full support of the Delhi government.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday visited the Ghazipur border, where farmers are protesting against three recent farm laws of the Centre, to check the arrangements made for them by the city government.
Talking to reporters, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said the farmers' protest has full support of the Delhi government.
Maharashtra govt extends Covid-19 lockdown restrictions till 28 February1 min read . 12:48 PM IST
Government prioritizing educating underprivileged: President Kovind1 min read . 12:34 PM IST
3 new farms laws benefitted 10 crore small farmers: President Kovind during Budget session1 min read . 12:33 PM IST
Sisodia visits Ghazipur border to check arrangements made by Delhi govt for farm1 min read . 12:27 PM IST
"The AAP supports the protesting farmers and I have come here to check the arrangements made by the Delhi government. I have checked the arrangements of drinking water, toilets and other basic amenities for the farmers," he said.
Sisodia said farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had spoken to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and asked for basic amenities.
"On the orders of the chief minister, the arrangements were made at night," he said.
The Ghaziabad administration gave an ultimatum to the protesting farmers on Thursday night to vacate the UP Gate protest site, but Tikait remained adamant, saying he would commit suicide but will not end the stir.
Hundreds of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Friday, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration's ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site.
More farmers are joining in from western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, following an emotional appeal made by Tikait, who has defiantly held his ground.
Tension prevailed at the protest site throughout Thursday as police and paramilitary forces in anti-riot gear conducted flag marches on either side of it.
However, excess forces were removed later at night.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.