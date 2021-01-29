OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Sisodia visits Ghazipur border to check arrangements made by Delhi govt for farm
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses during a National Kavi Sammelan organized at Hindi Academy, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses during a National Kavi Sammelan organized at Hindi Academy, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Sisodia visits Ghazipur border to check arrangements made by Delhi govt for farm

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 12:27 PM IST Edited By Staff Writer

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said the farmers' protest has full support of the Delhi government.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday visited the Ghazipur border, where farmers are protesting against three recent farm laws of the Centre, to check the arrangements made for them by the city government.

Talking to reporters, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said the farmers' protest has full support of the Delhi government.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra govt extends Covid-19 lockdown restrictions till 28 February

1 min read . 12:48 PM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind

Government prioritizing educating underprivileged: President Kovind

1 min read . 12:34 PM IST
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind attends a joint news conference in Sofia, Bulgaria, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

3 new farms laws benefitted 10 crore small farmers: President Kovind during Budget session

1 min read . 12:33 PM IST
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses during a National Kavi Sammelan organized at Hindi Academy, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Sisodia visits Ghazipur border to check arrangements made by Delhi govt for farm

1 min read . 12:27 PM IST

"The AAP supports the protesting farmers and I have come here to check the arrangements made by the Delhi government. I have checked the arrangements of drinking water, toilets and other basic amenities for the farmers," he said.

Sisodia said farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had spoken to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and asked for basic amenities.

"On the orders of the chief minister, the arrangements were made at night," he said.

The Ghaziabad administration gave an ultimatum to the protesting farmers on Thursday night to vacate the UP Gate protest site, but Tikait remained adamant, saying he would commit suicide but will not end the stir.

Hundreds of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Friday, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration's ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site.

More farmers are joining in from western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, following an emotional appeal made by Tikait, who has defiantly held his ground.

Tension prevailed at the protest site throughout Thursday as police and paramilitary forces in anti-riot gear conducted flag marches on either side of it.

However, excess forces were removed later at night.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout