SIT launches probe into MP minister Vijay Shah’s controversial comments against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) began its probe into the controversial remarks by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah, one of its members said on Saturday.

Shah, the minister for tribal affairs, had allegedly made objectionable comments aimed at Colonel Sofiya Qureshi on May 12 while delivering a speech in the village.

Police sources told news agency PTI that the three-member SIT has started meeting people in the Raykundda village near Mhow in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh.

“We launched our investigation the day before yesterday [Thursday],” said a member of the SIT.

The Supreme Court on Monday constituted a three-member special investigation team to probe the First Information Report registered against him.

Sagar Zone Inspector General of Police Pramod Verma heads the SIT, while Special Armed Forces DIG Kalyan Chakrvarthy and Dindori Superintendent of Police Vahini Singh are its other members.

Manpur police had registered an FIR against Shah on May 14, following a directive of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which had taken suo motu cognisance of the minister’s "crass remarks".

“The FIR has already been handed over to the SIT,” said a police official from Indore. “We are on the job. That’s it. We are staying put in Indore,” he said.

The Supreme Court directed the SIT to file its first status report by May 28.

The case against Vijay Shah The case against Vijay Shah was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 152 (an act endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (1) (B) (an act having an adverse effect on the mutual harmony between different communities, which causes or is likely to cause a breach of public peace) and 197 (1) (C) (speaking about a member of a community, which has an adverse effect on the mutual harmony between different communities).

The Supreme Court had earlier said that the minister’s comments had brought “shame” to the nation.

Rejecting his apology, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said that it had seen the videos of his remarks and the subsequent apology, and wondered if he was shedding crocodile tears or it was an attempt to wriggle out of legal proceedings.

During a public event in Raykundda village promoting ‘Halma’, a tribal tradition of collective labour and community participation, Shah had said, “Those who wiped sindoor off our daughters’ forehead... we sent their sister to teach them a lesson”, referring to Operation Sindoor.

Vijay Shah's apology Vijay Shah had once again tendered an apology on Friday, terming his controversial remark about Col Sofiya Qureshi a “linguistic mistake."

He posted a written apology on X on Friday, saying “I am deeply saddened and disturbed by the gruesome massacre that took place in Pahalgam a few days ago. I have always had immense love for my nation and respect for the Indian Army.”

"The words spoken by me have hurt the community, religion and countrymen, it was my linguistic mistake," the letter said.

"My intention was not to hurt or offend any religion, caste or community. I sincerely apologise to the entire Indian Army, Sister Colonel Sofiya and all the countrymen for the words I said inadvertently and once again with folded hands I apologise," said Shah.