SIT probe into electoral bonds 'scam': Plea in SC seeks court-monitored investigation
A petition has been filed in the SC seeking an SIT probe into the suspected scam involving political financing through electoral bonds, citing alleged instances of apparent quid pro quo between public servants, political parties, companies, officials of investigation agencies and others.
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court demanding a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the suspected scam involving political financing through electoral bonds, LiveLaw reported.
