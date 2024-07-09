SIT submits Hathras stampede report to Uttar Pradesh govt

Hathras stampede: Special Investigation Team probing Hathras stampede submittted report to Uttar Pradesh government alleging the organising committee of failing to make proper arrangements, and not inspecting the venue.

Livemint
Updated9 Jul 2024, 10:16 AM IST
Hathras stampede: Footwear left at Hathras site in Uttar Pradesh where a stampede occurred following Bhole Baba's satsang on July 2.
Hathras stampede: Footwear left at Hathras site in Uttar Pradesh where a stampede occurred following Bhole Baba’s satsang on July 2. (AFP)

Hathras stampede: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Hathras stampede submitted report to Uttar Pradesh government, a senior official informed PTI on Tuesday.

The Special Investigation Team was headed by Anupam Kulshrestha, the Additional Director General of Police for the Agra Zone. The report suggested that the committee responsible for organising the 'Satsang' had called in more people than permitted. It further alleged the organising committee of failing to make proper arrangements and not inspecting the venue, reported ANI citing sources.

Also Read | ’Bring dead teen to life’—This is why Bhole Baba was booked in 2000 in Agra

"The SIT has submitted its report to the government," PTI quoted the Director of Information, Shishir as saying.

Additionally, a separate judicial commission, led by retired Allahabad High Court Judge Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava and retired IPS officer Hemant Rao, is investigating the Hathras stampede case.

Also Read | ’Poison sprayed’: Bhole Baba’s lawyer alleges ‘conspiracy’ in Hathras stampede

This development comes a day after Azad Samaj Party MP from Nagina, Chandrashekhar Azad demanded a thorough probe into the Hathras stampede incident. He further called for strict action to prevent such cases from happening in the future.

Also read: Hathras Stampede: Key accused sent to 14-day judicial custody, father says he ‘doesn’t believe in Bhole baba…’

Chandrashekhar Azad asserted, "This is a very painful incident, so many lives have been lost. Perhaps such a big incident has never happened in Uttar Pradesh before. He further noted, "I think that if the administration and senior police officials had taken responsibility and didn't show negligence, we wouldn't have lost so many lives today," reported ANI.

Also Read | Hathras Stampede: Key accused Devprakash Madhukar gets 14-day judicial custody

The Azad Samaj Party leader urged the state government to make a provision of 25 lakh as compensation to the families of Hathras stampede victims. Moreover, he demanded 5 lakh compensation for those who were injured in the incident.

Also read: Hathras stampede: ’Bring dead teen to life’—The false claim that landed Bhole Baba in trouble 24 years ago in Agra

Mismanagement and overcrowding at the 'Satsang' event led by the self-proclaimed godman Suraj Pal Singh, also known as ‘Bhole Baba’, caused a stampede situation on July 2. This resulted in the deaths of 121 individuals in Fulari village of Uttar Pradesh, causing injuries to many others.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 10:16 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaSIT submits Hathras stampede report to Uttar Pradesh govt

Most Active Stocks

GAIL India

231.00
10:16 AM | 9 JUL 2024
0.5 (0.22%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.90
10:16 AM | 9 JUL 2024
1.75 (1.03%)

Bharat Electronics

333.75
10:16 AM | 9 JUL 2024
-0.4 (-0.12%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

296.30
10:16 AM | 9 JUL 2024
-2.95 (-0.99%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KRBL

335.90
10:11 AM | 9 JUL 2024
27.1 (8.78%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

235.60
10:11 AM | 9 JUL 2024
16.75 (7.65%)

CESC

184.00
10:11 AM | 9 JUL 2024
11.95 (6.95%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

1,036.70
10:11 AM | 9 JUL 2024
66.95 (6.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,983.00-110.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-691.00
    Delhi
    74,346.00-473.00
    Kolkata
    75,074.00400.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue