SIT submits Hathras stampede report to Uttar Pradesh govt

Hathras stampede: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Hathras stampede submitted report to Uttar Pradesh government, a senior official informed PTI on Tuesday.

The Special Investigation Team was headed by Anupam Kulshrestha, the Additional Director General of Police for the Agra Zone. The report suggested that the committee responsible for organising the 'Satsang' had called in more people than permitted. It further alleged the organising committee of failing to make proper arrangements and not inspecting the venue, reported ANI citing sources.

"The SIT has submitted its report to the government," PTI quoted the Director of Information, Shishir as saying. Additionally, a separate judicial commission, led by retired Allahabad High Court Judge Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava and retired IPS officer Hemant Rao, is investigating the Hathras stampede case.

This development comes a day after Azad Samaj Party MP from Nagina, Chandrashekhar Azad demanded a thorough probe into the Hathras stampede incident. He further called for strict action to prevent such cases from happening in the future.

Chandrashekhar Azad asserted, "This is a very painful incident, so many lives have been lost. Perhaps such a big incident has never happened in Uttar Pradesh before. He further noted, "I think that if the administration and senior police officials had taken responsibility and didn't show negligence, we wouldn't have lost so many lives today," reported ANI.

The Azad Samaj Party leader urged the state government to make a provision of ₹25 lakh as compensation to the families of Hathras stampede victims. Moreover, he demanded ₹5 lakh compensation for those who were injured in the incident.

Mismanagement and overcrowding at the 'Satsang' event led by the self-proclaimed godman Suraj Pal Singh, also known as 'Bhole Baba', caused a stampede situation on July 2. This resulted in the deaths of 121 individuals in Fulari village of Uttar Pradesh, causing injuries to many others.