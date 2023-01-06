'Sita Ramam' art director Sunil Babu passes away at 50

'Sita Ramam' art director Sunil Babu passes away at 501 min read . 01:48 PM IST
Sunil Babu worked as an art director, production designer in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films.
'Sita Ramam' art director Sunil Babu passed away in Kerala on Thursday i.e. on 6 January. Reportedly, the 50-year-old art director suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday night.
Sunil Babu worked as an art director, production designer in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. He began his career as an assistant to art director Sabu Cyril. He has worked for films like, 'Thupakki', 'Bheeshma Parvam', 'Maharshi', 'Oopiri', 'Ghajini', 'Premam', 'Chota Mumbai', and others. He has also worked in Bollywood films such as 'Singh Is King', 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Paa', 'Special 26', among others.
To express grief on this loss, actor Dulquer Salmaan penned an emotional note on social media. Sunil and Dulquer worked in hit films like 'Bangalore Days' and 'Sita Ramam'.
Taking to Instagram, Dulquer dropped a picture of the late art director along with an emotional note. “Can't come to terms with this," he wrote
Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Heart hurts. The kindest warmest soul who quietly went about his work with so much passion and made no noise about his immense talent. Suniletta thank you for the memories. You brought life to our films. Can't come to terms with this. Praying for your family and all those who loved you dearly."
As soon as the actor posted this news, the fans and industry friends of the director dropped in their comments. Further extending the condolence to the director's family.
Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi shared a picture of himself and Sunil.
He wrote, "This is really heartbreaking and hard to digest! Can't believe he's no longer with us now. This shows, again, how life can be unfair and unpredictable. Rest in peace, #SunilBabu sir. The world will miss you."
(With inputs from ANI)
