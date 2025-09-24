Viral video: School headmaster assaults education officer with belt during inquiry

The headmaster of a primary school in Nadwa in the Mahmudabad area of Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Basic Education Officer (BEO) during an inquiry, according to a PTI report.

The BEO, Akhilesh Pratap Singh told reporters that he was allegedly assaulted in his office by Brijendra Verma, while conducting an inquiry into a complaint from his school's staff on September 23, it added.

The complaint was that headmaster Verma was harassing an assistant teacher from the same school. Singh summoned him and the assistant teacher to the office for questioning and had them face each other, as per the report.

“When everyone present indicated that the headmaster was guilty, he suddenly became enraged, took out his belt, and attacked me,” Singh accused.

At time of writing, Verma was arrested by the police and has been suspended from his position by the BEO with immediate effect, according to officials citing in the report.

Watch: Brijendra Verma takes off belt to hit BEO who summoned him

‘Verma and Singh had disagreement, outburst led to panic’ The incident was caught on CCTV, where Verma can be seen slamming a file on the desk, pulling out his belt and hitting Singh multiple times before staff ran in to restrain him.

Citing eyewitness accounts from when the incident occurred, the Times of India reported that Singh was dissatisfied with Verma's explanation and the argument lead to the headmaster's outburst. It further reported that Verma smashed Singh's phone when he tried to call the police and tore government documents in rage.

Office clerk Prem Shankar Maurya, who attempted to hold Verma back was also caught in the scuffle, it added.

Police confirmed to TOI that the broken phone, torn files and belt have been seized and further legal action will be initiated under relevant actions basis the complaint from Singh. The officer was sent for medical examination to assess the extent of his injuries.

Speaking to media, Verma accused the BEO of harassment and said he was being pressured about the staff complaint.