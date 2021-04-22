Sitaram Yechury's son dies of Covid in Gurgaon hospital

Sitaram Yechury's son dies of Covid in Gurgaon hospital1 min read . 08:51 AM IST
'It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to Covid-19 this morning,' tweeted Sitaram Yechury
New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury's elder son Ashish died of Covid-19 in the morning today at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital.
"It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us," Yechury said on Twitter.
Haryana on Wednesday recorded the biggest daily jump of 9,623 coronavirus cases and 45 fatalities that pushed the state's infection tally to 3,81,247 and the death toll to 3,528, a health department bulletin said. Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (2,988), Faridabad (1,339), Sonipat (960), Karnal (548), Hisar (664) and Panipat (548), it said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 55,422.
Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij had earlier said that Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat together account for nearly half of the total active cases in the state.
