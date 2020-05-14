NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday rolled out nine measures to give relief to the poor including migrant workers, farmers, street vendors and members of tribal community.

At a press briefing on the government's ₹20 trillion economic package, the minister said the measures cover loans, housing, employment generation for tribals and relief for farmers.

“About 3 crore farmers had availed of loans at concessional rates, which was direct support to farmers. Those 3 crore farmers had benefited by agriculture loans of above ₹4 trillion. Those who had availed of these credit, were also given a moratorium for three months. The interest subvention given for prompt repayment was extended till March. Now we are extending it till end of May," the minister said.

Sitharaman also said in the last two months, 25 lakh new ‘kisan’ credit cards have been given. “We have not forgotten them. These new credit cards have been sanctioned totaling ₹25,000 crores. There may have been a lockdown but government has not been sitting quiet," the minister said.

The first tranche of the economic package, announced on Wednesday, had 15 fiscal and regulatory measures for MSMEs, real estate, NBFCs, power distribution companies, contractors and general businesses









Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated