New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday urged state-owned enterprises to step up their performance and meet their capital spending targets to give a big push to economic growth.

Sitharaman reviewed performance of the companies at a videoconference with secretaries of ministries handling oil, power, coal, mines and atomic energy and heads of 23 state-owned companies. An official statement said the meeting was part of a series interactions Sitharaman was holding with various stakeholders to rev up the economy amid pandemic.

Sitharaman asked secretaries of the departments to closely monitor the performance of central government-owned firms to ensure that half of the capital expenditure earmarked for FY21 is utilised by the second quarter.

The minister said “unresolved issues should be flagged immediately to the department of economic affairs or the department of public enterprises for immediate solution," said an official statement issued after the meeting.

Sitharaman told the officials that state-run companies have a key role in accelerating economic growth and encouraged them “to perform better to achieve targets and to ensure that the capital outlay provided to them for the year 2020-21 is spent properly and within time." They were also told that better performance of state-run firms can help the economy recover from the impact of Covid-19.

The emphasis on state-run entities making their capital spending as had planned comes at a time various sectoral indicators have shown signs of economic recovery although growth returning to the levels seen before the coronavirus outbreak seems an uphill task.

For FY21, central government-owned companies have a capex of ₹1.65 trillion. Of this, 12%, or ₹20,202 crore, was spent in the June quarter. In the same time last year, these companies had spent ₹26,320 crore representing 16% of their full year target of ₹1.64 trillion. In last fiscal, state-run firms had spent a notch above their full-year target.

At the meeting, officials discussed difficulties faced by them including availability of manpower, delay in imports and delays in payments by power distribution firms.

