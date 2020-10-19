Sitharaman asks PSUs to increase their capital expenditure to boost economy

While reviewing the performance of CPSEs, Sitharaman said that capex by CPSEs is a critical driver of economic growth and need to be scaled up for the FY21 and FY22. The Finance Minister asked the concerned Secretaries to closely monitor the performance of CPSEs in order to ensure the capital expenditure to the tune of 75% of the capital outlay by the end of Q3FY21 and make appropriate plan for it. Sitharaman expounded that more co-ordinated efforts are required at the levels of Secretary of concerned Ministries and CMDs of CPSEs to achieve CAPEX targets.