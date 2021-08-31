NEW DELHI : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said urged stakeholders to harness the recently announced Loan Guarantee Scheme for COVID Affected Sectors (LGSCAS) to scale up the healthcare infrastructure and manpower especially in non-metropolitan cities in order to deal with an anticipated third wave of covid-19 infections.

By strengthening the health infrastructure in rural India, the burden on the metropolitan cities can be reduced, the finance minister said. She was speaking at a webinar- “Resurgent India: Building Healthcare Infrastructure for New India" aimed to promote the loan guarantee scheme which was announced as part of ₹6.29 lakh crore stimulus package announced earlier this year.

Holding that overall improvement in healthcare infrastructure will support the revival of economy, Sitharaman said that increasing medical capacities in rural India and tier-II and -III towns are very critical.

“We need this to be done within time. We need this to be done all over the country, especially in those parts where we have less medical infrastructure, and therefore what I would think is the Department of Financial Services together with the industry stakeholders and the banks. I think there needs to be a lot more information sharing in local areas," she said.

In a bid to improve medical infrastructure in India, Sitharaman had announced the LGSCAS under which a 50% credit guarantee coverage for expansion (Brownfield), 75% credit guarantee coverage for implementing new projects (Greenfield) related to health/medical infrastructure in cities other than metropolitan centres, and 75% credit guarantee coverage for aspirational districts for both expansion and new projects within the healthcare sector, is being provided. The Scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet in June, would be applicable to all eligible loans sanctioned up to March 31, 2022, or till an amount of ₹50,000 crore is sanctioned, whichever is earlier.

With a view to improve medical infrastructure in non-metros, the credit guarantee scheme has been made available only for projects coming up in these locales. The LGSCAS envisions to provide credit guarantee by National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC) to Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) for fund based or non-fund based facility up to Rs.100 Crore per project extended by SCBs to eligible projects in the healthcare sector for setting up of or for modernising /expanding hospitals/dispensaries/clinics/medical colleges/pathology labs/diagnostic centres; facilities for manufacturing of vaccines/oxygen/ventilators/priority medical devices and public healthcare facilities. The main objective of the LGSCAS is to partially mitigate credit risk (primarily construction risk) and facilitate bank credit at lower rates of interest 7.95 per cent per annum.

The finance minister said that there is a need to sensitise all stakeholders such as banks, medical fraternity, pharma industry or medical devices players at the regional level and hold awareness campaigns.

“I would, through the Department of Financial Services, monitor the progress of the scheme on a weekly basis to make sure that it reaches to the ground at the earliest, because time cannot be lost out on. We cannot afford delays. We need this to be done at the earliest, so that capacities are ramped up for any future third wave, if at all," she said.

She further said that there is a need to have matching skilled hands in terms of trained doctors, nurses and other technicians to handle the improved capacity. Sitharaman said the government is constantly discussing and engaging with the stakeholders to ensure that the revival of the economy is adequately supported. "We are also reviving the economy affected by the pandemic in the context of, God forbid, a possible third wave. We do not want the third wave. We can''t wish it away however, we are taking every step that is required to ramp up vaccination, give the country the possible scientifically tested immunity, a kind of shield with which even a variant can be faced with enough antibodies," she said.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during the same event informed that over 65 crore doses have been administered so far. During the event, talking about healthcare infrastructure in the country, Dr V K Paul, Member (health), Niti Aayog said that there is significant shortage of health infrastructure in the country and there is a need to ramp this up and creating additional health infrastructure. “Currently India has 1 bed per 1000 population. India must increase it to 2 beds per 1000 population with both private and public health infrastructure put together," he said adding that along with ramping up the healthcare infrastructure the government and the private sector in tandem should also focus on scalping up the human resource availability.

"On one hand while we have to address the deficit we have also to look into the fact that the distribution across the country is also uniform," Financial Secretary Debasish Panda said adding it’s not alone a challenge but also an opportunity for the private sector to contribute in a big way and help the government in building and creating this infrastructure by taking advantage of this credit facility at very low cost.

The second Covid wave placed enormous stress on India's healthcare infrastructure as well as livelihoods and business enterprises in many sectors. It has sharply brought out the need to enhance public and private investments in the health sector.

SBI managing director C S Setty said the average ticket size is ₹1.2 crore so far and about 2,800 applications have been received under the scheme. About 40% sanction and disbursement is to diagnostic centres so far, he added.

During the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, the Indian healthcare industry has been in the midst of major global and local discontinuities and disruptions. As a resurgent India rises from the covid-19 crisis, Sitharaman announced major relief measures to strengthen the resilience of the Indian healthcare ecosystem and to emerge stronger from the crisis. The announcements from the government come at a juncture when Indian states have started lifting restrictions amid a decline in covid-19 cases with record-high administration of vaccine doses.

Union health ministry in a separate statement said that more than 64.36 crores covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, nearly 15 Lakh doses are in the pipeline. More than 5.42 Crore balance and unutilized covid-19 Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the health ministry said.

India recorded over 30,941 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with 205 deaths. The Active Caseload is presently 3,70,640 which constitute 1.13% of the country's total Positive Cases. While India has conducted India has so far conducted over 52.15 Crore covid-19 tests, daily positivity rate stands at 2.22%.

