Sitharaman calls for strengthening health infra in rural India

She further said that there is a need to have matching skilled hands in terms of trained doctors, nurses and other technicians to handle the improved capacity. Sitharaman said the government is constantly discussing and engaging with the stakeholders to ensure that the revival of the economy is adequately supported. "We are also reviving the economy affected by the pandemic in the context of, God forbid, a possible third wave. We do not want the third wave. We can''t wish it away however, we are taking every step that is required to ramp up vaccination, give the country the possible scientifically tested immunity, a kind of shield with which even a variant can be faced with enough antibodies," she said.