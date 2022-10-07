Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Sitharaman inaugurates CCI's western regional office in Mumbai

Sitharaman inaugurates CCI’s western regional office in Mumbai

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)
03:56 PM IST

Sitharaman stressed on the need to address the competition issues arising out of them, by benchmarking against best practices at the global level.




New Delhi: Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 6 October inaugurated the Competition Commission of India’s western regional office in Mumbai, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The Regional Office (West) in Mumbai is the third regional office opened by CCI, after Regional Office (South) in Chennai (inaugurated in February 2021) and Regional Office (East) in Kolkata (inaugurated in April 2022).

Speaking at the virtual inaugural function, Sitharaman, congratulated CCI for opening regional office in Mumbai and emphasised that easier access for businesses to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is important for facilitating the ease of doing business, according to a release.

She also complimented CCI for publishing its advocacy booklets in various regional languages and added that such steps empower people in having better access to the regulator.

On rapidly evolving digital markets, Sitharaman stressed on the need to address the competition issues arising out of them, by benchmarking against best practices at the global level.

The minister said that a proactive CCI brings in confidence in the minds of people who want to access it for relief and will help people well prior to issues going out of hand.

Sitharaman also released a pictorial e-publication titled ‘Competition Commission of India – A Journey Through the Years, 2009 – 2022’ and the regulator’s competition advocacy booklets translated in Urdu and Punjabi languages, the ministry said.

The booklets are already available in English, Hindi and 9 other regional languages.

