Home >News >India >Sitharaman interacts with heads of 23 CPSEs, emphasises timely capital expenditure
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman interacts with heads of 23 CPSEs, emphasises timely capital expenditure

1 min read . 07:05 PM IST ANI

The combined CAPEX target of these 23 CPSEs for the year 2020-21 is 16,5510 crore

NEW DELHI : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday held a meeting with secretaries and CMDs of 23 Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) to review the capital expenditure in this financial year.

The 23 CPSEs, whose chiefs Sitharaman interacted with through video conferencing today, were related to the ministries of petroleum, power, coal, mines, and department of atomic energy.

"The combined CAPEX target of these 23 Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) for the year 2020-21 is 16,5510 crore. This meeting was held as part of the series of meetings that the Finance Minister is having with various stakeholders to accelerate the economic growth," a tweet by the Ministry of Finance said.

The Union Finance Minister emphasised "timely capital expenditure of the CPSEs to give a boost to the economic growth of the country" at the meeting.

She also encouraged the CPSEs to perform better and achieve their targets within set time frames as "better performance of CPSEs can help the economy in a big way to recover from the impact of COVID-19."

