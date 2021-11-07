BJP National Executive Meet: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday lauded India's Covid vaccination drive, and hailed abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. She also reiterated that the BJP would stand by every party worker who has suffered in Bengal violence and will help them get justice through judiciary.

Addressing a press conference after BJP's national executive meet, Sitharaman said: "While lauding the commendable work of vaccination done in India we also remember how the Opposition parties had raised many questions on vaccination carried by the government from the very beginning."

She said within 48 hours of announcing the lockdown, the Centre came up with giving people food for free for eight full months - for 80 crore people. "The 'PM-CARES for Children' programme for orphaned children showed how the PM and our government cares for the next generation and children. 'One Nation, One Ration Card' had also taken up and implemented speedily," the Finance Minister said.

Sitharaman listed out what all issues were discussed during the party's national executive meet, which met after a gap of almost 1.5 years. She said party also discussed how after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the Block Development Councils and District Development Council elections were conducted and how people are willing to come out to participate in democratic processes.

“A statistics I'd like to highlight is the Industry Promotion Scheme worth ₹28,400 crore, which was launched in Jan 2021, for Jammu and Kashmir. 54 projects worth ₹56,201 crore have also been launched," she said.

On Bengal violence, the minister said the BJP strongly condemned it and the party stands by every worker who has suffered. “The BJP has condemned Bengal violence and we stand by every worker who has suffered. We will stand by them during all legal processes and will support every BJP worker in the party in Bengal," she said.

Earlier in the day, BJP National President JP Nadda assured the leaders and people that “the BJP will chart a new story" in Bengal. "I want to assure the people of West Bengal that we will be with you and we will chart a new story in the state," said Nadda.

Sitharaman informed that a political resolution was placed by Yogi Adityanath and seconded by Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai K. Six leaders G Kishan Reddy, Biren Singh, Anurag Thakur, Pramod Sawant, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke on the political resolution.

Sitharaman said the political resolution states that terrorism related incidents between 2004-14, 2081 died in J&K . “While from 2014 to Sep 2021, 239 civilians died in J&K. J&K is moving towards developmental works," she said.

