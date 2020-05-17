Sitharaman’s day 5 steps: higher MNREGS outgo; privatization; no fresh IBC case

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday concluded the 5-day-long series of announcements on the Rs20 trillion financial package that the government hopes will revive the covid-struck economy. Built on the pillars of land, labour, liquidity and laws, today’s package is aimed at increasing government spending on rural jobs; privatizing government companies while ensuring former have a role in strategic sectors; scrapping or rewriting laws for a more business-friendly environment and removing fear of law among firms facing bankruptcy due to covid.

MGNREGS

Recognizing that magnitude of the migrant crisis that has resulted in millions of labourers in metros and other cities going back to their native places, the government has raised the amount it will spend under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to Rs1 trillion from Rs60,000 crore allocated in the 2020-21 Union Budget. With higher allocation, the government aims to generate 300 crore person days total.

PRIVATIZATION

The government has made its intention of moving out of businesses amply clear now. It will release a list of sectors where presence of at least one public sector company will be required. At the same time, in no case will a sector have more than four government-owned companies. Sectors where more than four of them are present, they will be privatized, merged or brought under holding companies. Private participation will be encouraged in all areas.

IBC PROTECTION

Recognizing the hardship businesses are facing as covid has dried up cash flows, the government has suspended the bankruptcy code for a year. No fresh case will be brought under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) during this period. A special insolvency resolution framework will be created to protect micro, small and medium enterprises from IBC.

DECRIMINALIZING LAWS

The government will relax provisions in the Companies Act to decriminalize minor technical and procedural violations like shortcomings in reporting of compliances under Corporate Social Responsibility, inadequacies in reports of board meetings, filing defaults and delays in holding annual general meetings.

Adjudication of as many as 40 more sections of the Companies Act – all of which were compoundable offences – will be dealt under an internal mechanism, as against just 18 sections earlier. This is besides the seven compoundable offences that have been altogether dropped. The step will de-clog the courts and bring down the number of cases at the National Company Law Tribunal.

FUND RAISING

Companies looking to list overseas without first going public in India will now be able to do so. Earlier, the only option was to list here first and then issue American or Global Depositary Receipts (ADR/GDR). They will now be able to issue equity shares to overseas investors without listing on the local exchanges here. This will also increase competition for BSE and NSE, which have invested in technology and updating their systems and practices. The companies may prefer to tap cheaper overseas money.

Another change effected is treatment of private unlisted companies whose non-convertible debentures were listed on the changes. Such companies are considered listed. They will no longer be, thus reducing compliance procedures and costs for them.

STATE BORROWINGS

The Centre has accepted the request of the states to increase their net borrowing limit to 5% of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) from 3% now. This approval, valid for only FY21, will allow states to net borrow ₹10.69 trillion, higher by Rs4.28 trillion from the previously approved limit. Of the extra 2%, the centre has tied 3/4ths ie 1.5% extra borrowing to the states carrying out reforms in four areas.

The reforms the states have to implement relate to universalisation of ‘one nation, one ration card’ scheme, ease of doing business, power distribution and urban local body revenues.

The states will be able to borrow 0.25% extra each in four tranches with each installment linked to clearly specified, measurable and feasible reform actions. Another 0.5% will be allowed if milestones are achieved in reforms in three of the four areas. Completing the 2% extra borrowing will be the remaining 0.5% which is unconditional.





