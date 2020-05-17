Sitharaman’s day 5 steps: higher MNREGS outgo; privatization; no fresh IBC case

Companies looking to list overseas without first going public in India will now be able to do so. Earlier, the only option was to list here first and then issue American or Global Depositary Receipts (ADR/GDR). They will now be able to issue equity shares to overseas investors without listing on the local exchanges here. This will also increase competition for BSE and NSE, which have invested in technology and updating their systems and practices. The companies may prefer to tap cheaper overseas money.