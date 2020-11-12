Sitharaman says 1.38 million street vendors given loans to help resume business

NEW DELHI: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said some 1.38 million street vendors have been sanctioned loans worth ₹1,377 crore, almost five months after it was announced.

PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) was announced amid the nationwide lockdown to empower street vendors by not only extending loans to them but also for their holistic development and economic upliftment.

The scheme intends to facilitate collateral free working capital loans of up to ₹10,000 of one-year tenure, to approximately 5 million street vendors, to help them resume businesses in urban areas, including surrounding semi-urban and rural areas.

Sitharaman told reporters that while 2.66 million applications were received, so far 1.378 million loans totalling ₹1,373.33 crore have been sanctioned in 30 states and six union territories.

The minister added that her ministry along with the labour ministry is developing a portal to track and record the movement of migrant workers across the country. Reverse migration was a talking point after millions of workers left cities and workspaces in industrial zones following the pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns, forced by loss of livelihood.

