Sitharaman says 2.5 crore farmers benefited from previous stimulus

NEW DELHI: Ahead of an announcement of a fresh stimulus to help people and businesses tackle the disruptions that have followed the pandemic, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented a snapshot of the funds utilised under the ₹20 trillion stimulus package announced in May.

One of the key announcements was national portability of the ration card that would allow people displaced by lockdown to pick up rations from fair price shops in the states they were in.

On Thursday, Sitharaman said the interstate portability of ration card has been achieved in 28 states and union territories benefitting 68.6 crore people. Intra-state portability had also been achieved, she said.

On the benefit of Kisan Credit Card, the minister said 2.5 crore farmers have availed credit through these cards and ₹1.4 lakh crore have been disbursed. Besides this, NABARD has disbursed ₹25,000 crore over and above what was budgeted for 2020-21 for preparations ahead of rabi crop sowing, she said.

The minister added that the labour ministry along with the finance ministry are working together with states, and the work has commenced on creating a portal for migrant workers.

An amount of ₹7,227 crore has been disbursed to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs), the minister said.

