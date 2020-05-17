Sitharaman to announce last tranche of 20 trillion economic package today

NEW DELHI : The last tranche of economic package announcement by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be held on Sunday.

Sitharaman will announce the last tranche of ₹20 lakh crore stimulus package at 11 am today.

Sitharaman will announce the last tranche of ₹20 lakh crore stimulus package at 11 am today.

The Finance Minister on Saturday said that the central government will introduce competition, transparency and private sector participation in the coal sector and will do infrastructure development of ₹50,000 crore.

Earlier on Friday, Sitharaman announced ₹1 lakh crore Agri Infrastructure Fund for farm gate infrastructure for farmers and ₹10,000 crore scheme for the formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (MFEs) under the ₹20 lakh crore stimulus package.

She also proposed amendments to the Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers and said no stock limit should apply to processors or value chain participants.

On Thursday, the Finance Minister announced the 'One Nation One Ration Card', free food grain supply to migrants and creation of affordable rental housing complexes (ARHC) in urban areas for migrant workers and poor under the COVID-19 stimulus package.

The announcements came after the Prime Minister on Tuesday announced the economic package for the country to become 'self-reliant' and deal with COVID-19 crisis.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.