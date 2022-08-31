Sitharaman to review state of economy at FSDC meeting on 15 Sept

The FSDC meeting, scheduled to be held on 15 September in Mumbai, will be attended by all financial sectoral regulators, including Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das
At a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC), Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will review the state of the Indian economy amid formidable global headwinds and fears of a recession.
The 26th meeting of the high-level panel, scheduled to be held on 15 September in Mumbai, will be attended by all financial sectoral regulators, including Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das.
The FSDC is the apex body of sectoral regulators, headed by FM Sitharaman.
The meeting will evaluate the current global and domestic economic situation and financial stability issues, including those concerning banking and NBFCs, according to the a PTI report.
The council would also discuss measures required for further development of the financial sector and to achieve inclusive economic growth with macroeconomic stability, the report stated.
India's GDP likely to witness a growth of 7.2% this fiscal
According to the RBI estimate, India's GDP is expected to witness a growth of 7.2% in the current fiscal amid elevated retail inflation at 6.7%.
Both the Central Government's and RBI focus is to curtail inflation, which has remained above the RBI's tolerance level of 6% since January 2022. Besides, the falling rupee hovering around 80 per dollar is adding pressure to inflation.
The recent pronouncement of Fed chairman Jerome Powell to brace for more large interest rate hikes in coming months to rein in inflation will have implications for other currencies of the world, including the rupee.
The FSDC meeting will also review activities undertaken by the FSDC Sub-Committee chaired by the RBI Governor and the action taken by members on the past decisions of FSDC.
The last meeting of FSDC was held in February after the presentation of the Budget 2022-23.
Besides RBI Governor, Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairman Madhabi Puri Buch, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) Chairman Debasish Panda, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) Chairman Ravi Mital and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay will attend the meeting.
The report added the FSDC meeting will also be attended by Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Finance Secretary T V Somanathan, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, and other senior officials of the Ministry of Finance.
