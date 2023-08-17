Sitharaman urges CAs to adopt carbon, CSR, ESG practices

“There are newer areas with which chartered accountants will have to familiarize themselves, especially given global developments, to better advise clients on new greenfield areas. Whether it’s carbon accounting, CSR accounting and auditing, or ESG reporting," she said, speaking at the national CA conference organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The finance minister put the onus on CAs to set up best practices as a template for complying with global requirements, which she said will increasingly become mainstream.